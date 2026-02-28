Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.