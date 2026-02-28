Argent Trust Co Sells 17,549 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $186.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30. The company has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

