Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,852.19. The trade was a 77.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $1,488,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,494.40. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,409 shares of company stock worth $30,895,377 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $503.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

