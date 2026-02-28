Andra AP fonden Sells 74,400 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Oracle by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.16. The firm has a market cap of $416.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded ORCL to Outperform and set a $185 price target, citing strong long‑term EPS growth potential as Oracle’s cloud and AI investments start to show returns. Oppenheimer Raises Oracle (ORCL) to Outperform, Sees Strong Long-Term EPS Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle extended and expanded its title partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing in a multi‑year deal that spotlights Oracle Cloud and AI use cases (brand visibility and commercial validation of OCI for high‑performance AI workloads). Oracle Red Bull Racing Deal Puts AI Cloud Story In Spotlight
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains generally constructive — consensus across analysts is around a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed but overall cautious optimism. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities‑class‑action notices covering purchases from June 12, 2025 to December 16, 2025; investors face an April 6, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — a legal overhang increasing litigation risk and potential costs. ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Oracle Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORCL
- Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Gross, Robbins, Bronstein, etc.) have issued similar notices and filings, compounding the headline risk and keeping downside pressure on sentiment. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Investors Face April 6, 2026 Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces flag risks from aggressive AI capex and overinvestment — headlines calling out “red flags” on spending and that results must show the spending is paying off could keep earnings‑growth expectations under scrutiny. 3 Red Flags Investors Should Consider Before Buying Oracle Stock
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
