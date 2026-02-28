Andra AP fonden Sells 74,400 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Oracle by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.16. The firm has a market cap of $416.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

