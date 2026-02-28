Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.0% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after purchasing an additional 629,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $256.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.81. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

