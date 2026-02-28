Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,933,000 after acquiring an additional 231,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,513,000 after acquiring an additional 225,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,409 shares of company stock worth $30,895,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $503.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.83 and its 200 day moving average is $511.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

