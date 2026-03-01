3,615 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Purchased by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $2,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 373.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,396.12. The trade was a 44.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,014,275. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 354,492 shares of company stock worth $55,139,102 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.17 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

