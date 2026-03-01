Cache Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cache Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.9% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after buying an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 282.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the sale, the director owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This trade represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,861,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

