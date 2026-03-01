Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Approximately 3,315,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,442,830 shares.The stock last traded at $58.8090 and had previously closed at $59.47.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $625,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,767.83. This represents a 34.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

