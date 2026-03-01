Aviso Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,056 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 2.4% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aviso Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $57,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,675 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 881,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

More Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: CIBC reported a very strong Q1: adjusted EPS $2.76 vs. consensus $1.74 and revenue of $6.16B (vs. ~$5.53B est.), with revenue up ~15% YoY — results point to broad-based business-line growth and margin strength, a direct catalyst for upward revisions to earnings and valuation. CIBC Q1 press release/slide deck

CIBC reported a very strong Q1: adjusted EPS $2.76 vs. consensus $1.74 and revenue of $6.16B (vs. ~$5.53B est.), with revenue up ~15% YoY — results point to broad-based business-line growth and margin strength, a direct catalyst for upward revisions to earnings and valuation. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly common dividend of $1.07 per share (annualized yield ~4.2%) with an ex-dividend/record schedule — supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow and capital. (Dividend announcement 2/25)

The board declared a quarterly common dividend of $1.07 per share (annualized yield ~4.2%) with an ex-dividend/record schedule — supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow and capital. (Dividend announcement 2/25) Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight “record revenue” and stronger profit growth across divisions, reinforcing the beat as not one-off but business-wide momentum that can support higher target prices. CIBC earnings top estimates

Multiple outlets highlight “record revenue” and stronger profit growth across divisions, reinforcing the beat as not one-off but business-wide momentum that can support higher target prices. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s full earnings presentation is available for review — useful for investors who want detail on segment trends, reserve guidance and capital plans before adjusting models. Q1 earnings call presentation

Management’s full earnings presentation is available for review — useful for investors who want detail on segment trends, reserve guidance and capital plans before adjusting models. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press pieces emphasizing CIBC as an attractive dividend stock and reviews of historical returns provide context for income-focused investors but are less likely to move the stock immediately. Why CIBC is a great dividend stock

Analyst/press pieces emphasizing CIBC as an attractive dividend stock and reviews of historical returns provide context for income-focused investors but are less likely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Look-back pieces on 5‑year returns offer long-term performance context but are unlikely to change near-term trading. 5‑year return analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.