Cache Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Cache Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the quarter. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $8,316,844.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,376.72. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,927,668.59. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.7%

SNOW stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

