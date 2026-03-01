Aviso Financial Inc. Acquires 4,957 Shares of The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Middleby comprises about 1.8% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aviso Financial Inc. owned about 0.67% of Middleby worth $44,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $55,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 621,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after buying an additional 132,191 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 592,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the second quarter valued at $12,868,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Middleby

Here are the key news stories impacting Middleby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $197 (outperform) and KeyCorp boosted its target to $190 (overweight); street research upgraded forecasts after the results. These upgrades helped lift sentiment. Analysts Boost Forecasts After Q4

Analysts raised targets and ratings — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $197 (outperform) and KeyCorp boosted its target to $190 (overweight); street research upgraded forecasts after the results. These upgrades helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Middleby reported $2.42 EPS vs. consensus $2.27, showing underlying profitability strength that supported the stock despite other headwinds. MIDD Beats Q4 Estimates

Q4 EPS beat — Middleby reported $2.42 EPS vs. consensus $2.27, showing underlying profitability strength that supported the stock despite other headwinds. Positive Sentiment: New Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre — Middleby launched a Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre, signaling continued investment in product R&D and commercial tech that could drive future wins in foodservice and OEM channels. Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre

New Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre — Middleby launched a Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre, signaling continued investment in product R&D and commercial tech that could drive future wins in foodservice and OEM channels. Positive Sentiment: Food‑processing spin‑off leadership named — Middleby named Mark Salman CEO and Mark Bowie COO of the Food Processing business ahead of its planned Q2 2026 separation, a structural move that could unlock value for shareholders. Leadership for Food Processing Spin‑off

Food‑processing spin‑off leadership named — Middleby named Mark Salman CEO and Mark Bowie COO of the Food Processing business ahead of its planned Q2 2026 separation, a structural move that could unlock value for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Updated 2026 revenue target and portfolio optimization — Management outlined a 2026 revenue target of $3.27B–$3.36B as it accelerates portfolio optimization; this clarifies the plan but is lower than some prior street expectations. 2026 Revenue Target & Portfolio Plan

Updated 2026 revenue target and portfolio optimization — Management outlined a 2026 revenue target of $3.27B–$3.36B as it accelerates portfolio optimization; this clarifies the plan but is lower than some prior street expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted — Full earnings transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want to dig into segment details and management commentary. Q4 Earnings Transcript & Deck

Earnings materials posted — Full earnings transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want to dig into segment details and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and soft revenue guidance — Q4 sales of $866.4M missed the ~$1.01B consensus, and management set Q1 revenue guidance ($760M–$788M) and FY revenue guidance (~$3.3B–$3.4B) well below analyst estimates, which could limit upside until top‑line recovery is visible. Revenue Miss & Soft Guidance

Revenue miss and soft revenue guidance — Q4 sales of $866.4M missed the ~$1.01B consensus, and management set Q1 revenue guidance ($760M–$788M) and FY revenue guidance (~$3.3B–$3.4B) well below analyst estimates, which could limit upside until top‑line recovery is visible. Negative Sentiment: Profitability nuance — The company reported a negative net margin (reported -5.22%) despite the EPS beat, a metric investors will watch as revenue headwinds and integration costs from portfolio actions play out. Earnings Summary & Metrics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.52 per share, with a total value of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,452.92. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. The Middleby Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $169.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. Middleby had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $866.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Featured Stories

