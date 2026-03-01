Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Acquired by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 168.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,343.08. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $546,823.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.56 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.98, a PEG ratio of 299.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.37.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. GlobeNewswire: Q2 Results

Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. CFO Interview Airtel AI Center

Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Earnings Highlights

Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Neutral Sentiment: Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Earnings Call Transcript

Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Negative Sentiment: Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Reuters: Wider Loss

Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Benzinga: Revenue Guidance Report

Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst price‑target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near‑term upside. MarketScreener: Analyst Cuts

Broad analyst price‑target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: investors appear to be focusing on margin/expense trajectory, competitive pressure and near-term revenue clarity rather than the company’s AI growth story — producing the stock decline. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

