Aviso Financial Inc. Acquires 14,823 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.5% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aviso Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Restaurant Brands International worth $62,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,003,301,000 after acquiring an additional 335,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,505,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,946,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,191,000 after buying an additional 724,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 112.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 2,277,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,049,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,445,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Restaurant Brands International
Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBI reiterated its multi-year targets at its 2026 Investor Day — 8%+ organic adjusted operating income growth, 5%+ net restaurant growth by 2028, and plans to return >$1.6B to shareholders in 2026; this materially strengthens the cash-return and growth narrative. RBI Reaffirms Growth Algorithm and Capital Return Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target from $79 to $80 and maintained a “buy” rating — a vote of confidence that implies ~11.5% upside from the referenced price and likely helped buying interest. Guggenheim PT Raise to $80 (Tickerreport)
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target from $70 to $75 and kept an “equal weight” rating — incremental upside and another analyst endorsement supporting the rally. Wells Fargo Raises PT to $75 (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece on shifting narrative around RBI’s capital spending assumptions — may influence investor views on margins and free cash flow but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. How The Narrative On Restaurant Brands International Is Shifting (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Other industry/company coverage and reviews appeared (general analysis pieces) that may affect attention/flow but are not direct catalysts. Reviewing Restaurant Brands International (AmericanBankingNews)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale reported — Sami Siddiqui sold 12,828 shares; insider selling can be perceived negatively even if not large enough to change fundamentals. Insider Sale by Sami Siddiqui (AmericanBankingNews)
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan published a pessimistic near-term forecast for QSR’s stock price — a counterpoint that could temper upside for more risk-averse investors. JPMorgan Pessimistic Forecast (AmericanBankingNews)
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 105.08%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.
RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.
