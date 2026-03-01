Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.4% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $58,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $508.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $510.65. The company has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.42 and its 200 day moving average is $449.46.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

