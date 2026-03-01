Bank Of Montreal $BMO Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,154 shares during the period. Bank Of Montreal accounts for approximately 5.3% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aviso Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Bank Of Montreal worth $130,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 739,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 502,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,479,000 after buying an additional 134,699 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 734,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 17.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,441,000 after buying an additional 1,070,546 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $143.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $149.01.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.56%.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

