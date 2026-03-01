Aviso Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up about 1.6% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $39,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,867,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,726,000 after acquiring an additional 521,132 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 37.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 289.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 358,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Key Royal Bank Of Canada News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Bank Of Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — RBC reported EPS of $2.94 vs. the $2.81 consensus and revenue of $13.18B (vs. $12.6B est.), driven by growth in personal banking, wealth management and capital markets; this supports the bank’s earnings outlook and valuation. Zacks: RY beats Q1 earnings

Q1 results beat expectations — RBC reported EPS of $2.94 vs. the $2.81 consensus and revenue of $13.18B (vs. $12.6B est.), driven by growth in personal banking, wealth management and capital markets; this supports the bank’s earnings outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Net income and revenue momentum — reporting showed ~13% net income growth and broad-based revenue strength across retail and capital markets, echoing peer-beating results for Canadian banks this quarter. Financial Post: RBC tops earnings estimates

Net income and revenue momentum — reporting showed ~13% net income growth and broad-based revenue strength across retail and capital markets, echoing peer-beating results for Canadian banks this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained and investor-friendly payout — RBC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 (annualized yield ~3.9%, ex-dividend April 23), which supports yield-seeking investors and long-term total-return expectations.

Dividend maintained and investor-friendly payout — RBC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 (annualized yield ~3.9%, ex-dividend April 23), which supports yield-seeking investors and long-term total-return expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials released — the company posted its Q1 earnings presentation and call materials (useful for assessing segment-level trends and management commentary). Seeking Alpha: Q1 presentation

Earnings materials released — the company posted its Q1 earnings presentation and call materials (useful for assessing segment-level trends and management commentary). Neutral Sentiment: RBC’s capital markets research remains active — the bank’s equity research is initiating and updating coverage (e.g., Eli Lilly, AbbVie), which speaks to the franchise’s research reach but has limited direct impact on RY’s near-term stock moves. InsiderMonkey: RBC initiates LLY coverage

RBC’s capital markets research remains active — the bank’s equity research is initiating and updating coverage (e.g., Eli Lilly, AbbVie), which speaks to the franchise’s research reach but has limited direct impact on RY’s near-term stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Talent attrition and trading losses in high‑yield desk — reports say at least five high‑yield analysts/traders have left after losses tied to the First Brands Group collapse, raising concerns about risk controls, P&L volatility in the corporate credit franchise and potential reputational/human‑capital costs. Financial Post: High-yield desk attrition

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:RY opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.94. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.