Aviso Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ball comprises about 1.5% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aviso Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Ball worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 4,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 395.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Ball by 17.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALL stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

