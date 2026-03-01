Aviso Financial Inc. Has $96.25 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 3.9% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aviso Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield worth $96,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BN. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 507.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.