Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 4,773 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale.

Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market.

Press coverage flagged the CEO's sales (summary article). Media attention on large insider disposal can amplify negative investor reaction even if sales are for diversification or liquidity.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,634 shares of company stock valued at $47,189,456. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $481.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.12 and a 200 day moving average of $422.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

