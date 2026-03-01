AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for 0.8% of Cache Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,844,000 after buying an additional 133,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after buying an additional 1,381,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,541,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $434.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.46 and a 200-day moving average of $571.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.77.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

