Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,672 shares during the quarter. NU makes up approximately 0.4% of Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NU alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 18.5% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NU by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NU by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting NU

Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 results: Nu reported $4.857B in Q4 revenue (up ~62.5% YoY) and net income of $894.8M (up 50% YoY), alongside an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.18 consensus), underlining strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Read More.

Q4 / FY2025 results: Nu reported $4.857B in Q4 revenue (up ~62.5% YoY) and net income of $894.8M (up 50% YoY), alongside an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.18 consensus), underlining strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial metrics highlight profitability and efficiency: Market summaries cite a net margin of ~18% and ROE above 32%, supporting the thesis that Nu’s core franchise is generating high returns. Read More.

Financial metrics highlight profitability and efficiency: Market summaries cite a net margin of ~18% and ROE above 32%, supporting the thesis that Nu’s core franchise is generating high returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage notes strong profit growth and customer expansion, reinforcing fundamentals as Nu scales across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Read More.

Independent coverage notes strong profit growth and customer expansion, reinforcing fundamentals as Nu scales across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst comparison sees Nu as well-positioned vs. fintech peers due to rapid revenue growth, an expanding credit portfolio and an “AI-first” push that could support longer-term competitive advantages. Read More.

Analyst comparison sees Nu as well-positioned vs. fintech peers due to rapid revenue growth, an expanding credit portfolio and an “AI-first” push that could support longer-term competitive advantages. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially in February (down ~15.7% vs. Jan), reducing one source of bearish pressure and signaling fewer outright bets against the stock in the near term.

Short interest fell materially in February (down ~15.7% vs. Jan), reducing one source of bearish pressure and signaling fewer outright bets against the stock in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage and analyst commentary are mixed; several pieces reiterate bullish views but caution that rating changes and headlines can swing near-term price action. Read More.

Wall Street coverage and analyst commentary are mixed; several pieces reiterate bullish views but caution that rating changes and headlines can swing near-term price action. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Customer growth and product adoption remain strong (customer base reported up ~15% to ~131M), supporting long-term revenue runway even as investors parse near-term cost and credit trends. Read More.

Customer growth and product adoption remain strong (customer base reported up ~15% to ~131M), supporting long-term revenue runway even as investors parse near-term cost and credit trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid after the earnings release with notable after-hours selling — headlines report a multi-percent drop following results as investors weighed costs, credit risk and execution timelines. Read More.

Market reaction: shares slid after the earnings release with notable after-hours selling — headlines report a multi-percent drop following results as investors weighed costs, credit risk and execution timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk debate: analysts and commentators point out that while the business is high quality, the stock carries an elevated valuation that leaves it sensitive to any guidance, margin or credit concerns — a theme cited in post-earnings commentary. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NU opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.