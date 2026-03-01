The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Purchased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

