Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.1% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,820,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $319.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.13. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $579.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

