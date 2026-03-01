Argent Trust Co Acquires 94,254 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 67.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 273,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 103,381 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 830,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Coterra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Coterra Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Featured Stories

