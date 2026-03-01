Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 4,862 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,491 shares of company stock valued at $689,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

