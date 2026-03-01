Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 15,532 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Aviso Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $210.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.