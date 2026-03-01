Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.3% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $520.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,404,976.52. This represents a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 98,271 shares of company stock worth $56,920,935 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

