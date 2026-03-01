Aviso Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 124,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.8% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 802,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Featured Stories

