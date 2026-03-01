Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5,086.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $8,052,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2,087.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 341,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 326,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 83,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

NASDAQ MU opened at $412.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average is $253.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

