Cache Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Cache Advisors LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,684,217,000 after buying an additional 376,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,713,332,000 after acquiring an additional 115,349 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,412,000 after acquiring an additional 330,213 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,170,000 after acquiring an additional 833,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $637,806,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $542.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $396.41 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish bookings — Axon reported a double beat (EPS and revenue), ~39% revenue growth and a material increase in future contracted bookings with raised multi‑year sales targets, which triggered the stock rally. Read More.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 249,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,874,805.20. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,134 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $32,251,738. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

