Cache Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 268.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 54.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Argus lowered their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.