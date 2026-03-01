Cache Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,659 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,087 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 568,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,103,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

