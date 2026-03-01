Cache Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Cache Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the quarter. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Block alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after buying an additional 12,709,824 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $634,721,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,233,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Trading Up 17.0%

XYZ opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $82.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Block had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYZ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Block this week:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $517,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,200. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,173 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $76,350.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 98,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,637.08. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,797 shares of company stock worth $940,298. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.