Cache Advisors LLC Sells 130,000 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Cache Advisors LLC cut its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 293.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $5.83 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.65 and a beta of 0.72.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading provider of digital solutions and data analytics to the property and casualty insurance, automotive repair, and connected vehicle markets. The company’s core offerings are designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of collision repair and claims processes. By leveraging advanced machine learning, computer vision, and telematics, CCC enables insurers, repair shops, and vehicle owners to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce cycle times.

The company’s flagship platform, CCC ONE®, integrates estimating, repair management, parts sourcing, supplier collaboration, and digital transaction workflows into a single, cloud-based environment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.