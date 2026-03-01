Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

NYSE TGT opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $127.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 145.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. PR Newswire

Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. Positive Sentiment: Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. PR Newswire

Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Benzinga TickerReport

JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks

Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Finviz

Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Benzinga

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports growing investor agitation and leadership scrutiny tied to merchandising and policy decisions over the past three years — governance concerns can pressure the stock if activists push for changes or if execution missteps persist. Reuters

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

