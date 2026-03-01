Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.
View Our Latest Research Report on TGT
Target Trading Down 1.0%
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.
Institutional Trading of Target
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 145.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. PR Newswire
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Benzinga TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Finviz
- Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports growing investor agitation and leadership scrutiny tied to merchandising and policy decisions over the past three years — governance concerns can pressure the stock if activists push for changes or if execution missteps persist. Reuters
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.