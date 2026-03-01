Guggenheim Increases Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $25.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $12.56 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.44 million. Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,081,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,809,000 after buying an additional 2,830,954 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 12,466,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,554,000 after buying an additional 2,357,210 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,754,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 489,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Phathom Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $25 and upgraded PHAT to a “buy”, implying large upside from current levels — a clear analyst endorsement that can support the stock over the medium term. Guggenheim PT Raise (Benzinga)

Guggenheim raised its price target to $25 and upgraded PHAT to a “buy”, implying large upside from current levels — a clear analyst endorsement that can support the stock over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $320M–$345M and reiterated a target of operating profitability beginning in Q3 2026 and for the full year — guidance above street revenue consensus and a near‑term path to profitability are constructive for valuation. 2026 Guidance (Seeking Alpha)

Management issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $320M–$345M and reiterated a target of operating profitability beginning in Q3 2026 and for the full year — guidance above street revenue consensus and a near‑term path to profitability are constructive for valuation. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat: EPS of ($0.08) vs. consensus ($0.09) and revenue $57.6M vs. $57.4M; FY2025 revenue jumped to $175.1M (≈217% YoY) and VOQUEZNA® prescriptions topped 1.1M — evidence of strong commercial traction. Q4 Results & Press Release (GlobeNewswire)

Q4 results beat: EPS of ($0.08) vs. consensus ($0.09) and revenue $57.6M vs. $57.4M; FY2025 revenue jumped to $175.1M (≈217% YoY) and VOQUEZNA® prescriptions topped 1.1M — evidence of strong commercial traction. Neutral Sentiment: Company says it strengthened its balance sheet via a $130M equity offering and a term‑debt modification; management reported modest net cash usage — this improves runway but the equity raise can be dilutive, which may temper upside. Balance Sheet Update (GlobeNewswire)

Company says it strengthened its balance sheet via a $130M equity offering and a term‑debt modification; management reported modest net cash usage — this improves runway but the equity raise can be dilutive, which may temper upside. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials (presentation and call transcript) are available for review — useful for details on sales cadence, launch math and timing to profitability but not new headlines by themselves. Earnings Presentation (Seeking Alpha) Earnings Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings materials (presentation and call transcript) are available for review — useful for details on sales cadence, launch math and timing to profitability but not new headlines by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Preview and analyst commentary published around the Q4 print are available for reading; they summarize expectations and may influence near‑term sentiment but contain no fresh operational surprises. Q4 Preview (Yahoo Finance)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company’s core mission centers on addressing serious GI disorders by leveraging innovative mechanisms of action to improve patient outcomes. Phathom’s research and development efforts concentrate on conditions such as Helicobacter pylori infection, erosive esophagitis, gastroparesis and other functional GI disorders where significant unmet medical needs persist.

The company’s lead asset is vonoprazan, a potassium‐competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) licensed for use in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.