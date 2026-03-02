Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $59.55 on Monday. Roche has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Roche by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche by 4.9% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Roche by 3.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Roche by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

