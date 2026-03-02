RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com News Summary

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.