Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $24.43 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital boosted its position in Chubb by 242.1% in the third quarter. 111 Capital now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Chubb by 22.7% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 51,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 249,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,417,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $340.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $342.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chubb from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.81.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

