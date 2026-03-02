Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,050.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,053.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $931.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $990.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

