Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,087 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 325,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

NYSE:CVX opened at $186.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock worth $89,543,711. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

