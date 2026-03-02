Davis R M Inc. Sells 87,103 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.3% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $2,216,850,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $208.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $359.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.50 and its 200-day moving average is $251.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

