Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 610,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $134,029,000 after buying an additional 131,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 74,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 32,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0%

AMZN stock opened at $210.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,686 shares of company stock worth $14,484,489. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.