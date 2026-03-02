HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Natera by 59.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $378,232.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,810,952.19. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,090,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,420,710.12. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 360,719 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,824 in the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.47.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $208.04 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

