Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $59.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3444 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

