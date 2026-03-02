Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618,318 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $72,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More.

Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More.

Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More.

Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More.

Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More.

Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More.

Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors and analysts remain cautious about interest-rate risk and valuation—debate persists whether current multiple already prices in future rate moves; this caps near-term upside. Read More.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 276.92%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

