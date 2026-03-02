LivaNova PLC $LIVN Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $3,918,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $360.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

