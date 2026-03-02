Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $99.99.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

