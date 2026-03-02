Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $25.41 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $25,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 460.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. CICC Research lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

